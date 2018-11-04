US Foods (USFD) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of US Foods (NYSE:USFD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “US Foods Holding Corp. is a foodservice distributor. The company serves independent and multi-unit restaurants, healthcare and hospitality entities, government and educational institutions. US Foods Holding Corp. is headquartered in Rosemont, Ill. “

USFD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on US Foods from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a $39.60 rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded US Foods from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Pivotal Research reissued a hold rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of US Foods in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on US Foods from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on US Foods from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.07.

Shares of NYSE USFD traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.22. 1,968,841 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,738,287. The firm has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. US Foods has a 52 week low of $25.43 and a 52 week high of $40.92.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of USFD. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD acquired a new stake in shares of US Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at $455,678,000. PointState Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of US Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,980,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 514.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,910,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599,613 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,531,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 134.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,033,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,213 shares in the last quarter.

About US Foods

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. Its customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

