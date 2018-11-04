US Bancorp DE Acquires 178,947 Shares of Parsley Energy Inc (PE)

US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) by 15.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,338,393 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 178,947 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.42% of Parsley Energy worth $39,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Parsley Energy by 15.8% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 13,954 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Parsley Energy by 21.7% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,923 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Parsley Energy by 8.6% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 27,791 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Parsley Energy by 5.5% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 43,667 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its stake in shares of Parsley Energy by 17.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 16,273 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares during the period. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Parsley Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Ifs Securities started coverage on shares of Parsley Energy in a research note on Monday, October 29th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. KLR Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Parsley Energy in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Parsley Energy from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, Williams Capital set a $38.00 price target on shares of Parsley Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.69.

In other Parsley Energy news, Director Hemang Desai bought 1,000 shares of Parsley Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.32 per share, for a total transaction of $27,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 31,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $871,125.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Mike Hinson sold 13,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total transaction of $383,180.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 400,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,518,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,763,328 shares of company stock worth $78,318,180 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PE opened at $24.73 on Friday. Parsley Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $21.12 and a 12 month high of $33.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of -0.13.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Parsley Energy had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $511.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Parsley Energy Inc will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, production, exploration, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in West Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2017, its acreage position consisted of 219,747 net acres, including 174,392 net acres in the Midland Basin and 45,355 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and 241.0 net producing horizontal wells and 731.5 net producing vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves were 416.4 MMBoe.

