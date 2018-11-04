Ur-Energy (URG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has $0.75 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Ur-Energy is a uranium mining company operating the Lost Creek in-situ recovery uranium facility in south-central Wyoming. They have produced, packaged and shipped more than two million pounds from Lost Creek since the commencement of operations. Applications are under review by various agencies to incorporate their LC East project area into the Lost Creek permits, and they have begun to submit applications for permits and licenses to construct and operate at their Shirley Basin Project. Ur-Energy is engaged in uranium mining, recovery and processing activities, including the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of uranium mineral properties in the United States. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on URG. TheStreet lowered shares of Ur-Energy from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. HC Wainwright set a $1.40 price objective on shares of Ur-Energy and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Ur-Energy has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $1.08.

NYSEAMERICAN URG opened at $0.70 on Wednesday. Ur-Energy has a 1 year low of $0.53 and a 1 year high of $0.93.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ur-Energy stock. Bienville Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE) by 535.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,377,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,160,802 shares during the quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.94% of Ur-Energy worth $923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Ur-Energy Company Profile

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 13 projects located in the United States. Its principal property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,900 unpatented mining claims and 3 Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 37,500 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

