Universal Display (OLED) PT Set at $139.00 by Goldman Sachs Group

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) has been assigned a $139.00 price target by equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 34.87% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Friday. Gabelli cut shares of Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Universal Display currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.82.

Get Universal Display alerts:

Shares of Universal Display stock traded down $26.59 on Friday, hitting $103.06. 7,578,735 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 949,871. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 58.23 and a beta of 1.64. Universal Display has a 1 year low of $78.75 and a 1 year high of $209.00.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $77.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.21 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 24.70%. The company’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Universal Display will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Mauro Premutico sold 10,044 shares of Universal Display stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.63, for a total transaction of $1,241,739.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence Lacerte sold 15,000 shares of Universal Display stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.51, for a total transaction of $1,792,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 348,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,703,014.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Universal Display in the 3rd quarter worth $2,916,000. HL Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Universal Display by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 9,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Universal Display by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 714,929 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,291,000 after purchasing an additional 11,332 shares in the last quarter. Tdam USA Inc. lifted its stake in Universal Display by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 77,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,999,000 after purchasing an additional 5,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Display in the 3rd quarter worth $9,215,000. Institutional investors own 73.77% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 22, 2018, it owned or had exclusive and co-exclusive licenses, or had sole license rights with respect to approximately 4,500 issued and pending patents worldwide.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.