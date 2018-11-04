United Rentals (URI) Given New $175.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.
Several other research firms have also commented on URI. Bank of America set a $200.00 price objective on shares of United Rentals and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Buckingham Research set a $190.00 price objective on shares of United Rentals and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Rentals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $189.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Deutsche Bank set a $158.00 price objective on shares of United Rentals and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a $196.00 price objective on shares of United Rentals and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $169.92.
NYSE:URI traded down $0.57 on Wednesday, hitting $125.14. The stock had a trading volume of 2,470,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,906,147. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.61. United Rentals has a 1 year low of $106.48 and a 1 year high of $190.74.
In other news, Director Donald C. Roof sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.78, for a total transaction of $838,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,107,987.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jenne K. Britell purchased 435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $115.07 per share, with a total value of $50,055.45. Following the purchase, the director now owns 27,497 shares in the company, valued at $3,164,079.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of URI. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,154,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 131.1% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 995,741 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $146,992,000 after buying an additional 564,954 shares during the period. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. bought a new position in United Rentals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,798,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 2,369.3% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 384,866 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,814,000 after buying an additional 369,280 shares during the period. Finally, Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in United Rentals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,143,000. Institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.
About United Rentals
United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power, and Pump. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, such as backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.
