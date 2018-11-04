United Rentals (URI) Given New $175.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on URI. Bank of America set a $200.00 price objective on shares of United Rentals and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Buckingham Research set a $190.00 price objective on shares of United Rentals and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Rentals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $189.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Deutsche Bank set a $158.00 price objective on shares of United Rentals and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a $196.00 price objective on shares of United Rentals and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $169.92.

NYSE:URI traded down $0.57 on Wednesday, hitting $125.14. The stock had a trading volume of 2,470,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,906,147. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.61. United Rentals has a 1 year low of $106.48 and a 1 year high of $190.74.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 17th. The construction company reported $4.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.56 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 21.96% and a return on equity of 39.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Rentals will post 16.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Donald C. Roof sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.78, for a total transaction of $838,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,107,987.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jenne K. Britell purchased 435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $115.07 per share, with a total value of $50,055.45. Following the purchase, the director now owns 27,497 shares in the company, valued at $3,164,079.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of URI. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,154,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 131.1% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 995,741 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $146,992,000 after buying an additional 564,954 shares during the period. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. bought a new position in United Rentals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,798,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 2,369.3% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 384,866 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,814,000 after buying an additional 369,280 shares during the period. Finally, Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in United Rentals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,143,000. Institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power, and Pump. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, such as backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

