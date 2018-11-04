United Bitcoin Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $194,197.00 (UBTC)

United Bitcoin (CURRENCY:UBTC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 4th. United Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $194,197.00 worth of United Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One United Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.33 or 0.00051522 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including EXX, ACX, BtcTrade.im and Liquid. During the last seven days, United Bitcoin has traded down 4.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Fusion (FSN) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00015737 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000021 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000019 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitSerial (BTE) traded 59.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

United Bitcoin Profile

United Bitcoin (UBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 11th, 2017. United Bitcoin’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins. United Bitcoin’s official website is ub.com . United Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @United_Bitcoin

Buying and Selling United Bitcoin

United Bitcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BtcTrade.im, ACX, OKEx, Liquid, Coinnest, EXX, YoBit and ZB.COM. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as United Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade United Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy United Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

