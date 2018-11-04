Under Armour (UAA) Price Target Raised to $26.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) had its target price hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Under Armour from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. B. Riley reiterated a sell rating on shares of Under Armour in a report on Friday, July 27th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Under Armour to $20.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Under Armour in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. They set an equal weight rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Under Armour from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.26.

UAA stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.70. 6,022,134 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,617,364. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of 124.74, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of -0.45. Under Armour has a one year low of $11.40 and a one year high of $24.69.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Under Armour had a positive return on equity of 3.96% and a negative net margin of 2.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Under Armour will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 0.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,949,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,631,000 after acquiring an additional 80,926 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 35.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,502,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,261,000 after acquiring an additional 658,769 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the second quarter valued at about $49,446,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 0.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,031,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,679,000 after acquiring an additional 12,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the second quarter valued at about $31,283,000. 36.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot, cold, and in between the extremes.

