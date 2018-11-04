UnbreakableCoin (UNB) Hits Market Capitalization of $249,413.00

UnbreakableCoin (CURRENCY:UNB) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 4th. Over the last week, UnbreakableCoin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. UnbreakableCoin has a market cap of $249,413.00 and $0.00 worth of UnbreakableCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UnbreakableCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00001757 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and Upbit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,356.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $542.92 or 0.08525346 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00012348 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.83 or 0.00829632 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006509 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00050647 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00008706 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded up 51.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000782 BTC.

ATBCoin (ATB) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000596 BTC.

UnbreakableCoin Coin Profile

UnbreakableCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 29th, 2014. UnbreakableCoin’s total supply is 2,278,150 coins. UnbreakableCoin’s official Twitter account is @Unbreakablcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . UnbreakableCoin’s official website is www.unbreakablecoin.com

UnbreakableCoin Coin Trading

UnbreakableCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UnbreakableCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UnbreakableCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UnbreakableCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

