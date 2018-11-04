Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) Achieves Market Cap of $59,281.00

Ultimate Secure Cash (CURRENCY:USC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 4th. One Ultimate Secure Cash coin can now be purchased for $0.0057 or 0.00000090 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Livecoin. Ultimate Secure Cash has a total market cap of $59,281.00 and $1.00 worth of Ultimate Secure Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ultimate Secure Cash has traded down 68.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pandacoin (PND) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000254 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

DraftCoin (DFT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000422 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash Profile

Ultimate Secure Cash is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 9th, 2017. Ultimate Secure Cash’s total supply is 38,602,656 coins and its circulating supply is 10,343,113 coins. The official website for Ultimate Secure Cash is ultimatesecurecash.info . Ultimate Secure Cash’s official Twitter account is @USC_Care

Buying and Selling Ultimate Secure Cash

Ultimate Secure Cash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultimate Secure Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultimate Secure Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ultimate Secure Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

