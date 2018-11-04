UBS Group Reiterates “€38.20” Price Target for Siemens Healthineers (SHL)

UBS Group set a €38.20 ($44.42) price target on Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) in a report released on Thursday morning, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SHL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.90 ($42.91) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 6th. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €41.00 ($47.67) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Citigroup set a €42.50 ($49.42) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, equinet set a €39.00 ($45.35) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €38.42 ($44.68).

Shares of SHL opened at €36.13 ($42.01) on Thursday.

Siemens Healthineers AG develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, advanced therapies, and diagnostic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. It operates in three operating segments: Imaging, Advanced Therapies, and Diagnostics. The Imaging segment provides diagnostic imaging and ultrasound systems and solutions.

