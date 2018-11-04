UBS Group Analysts Give Reckitt Benckiser Group (RB) a GBX 6,300 Price Target

UBS Group set a GBX 6,300 ($82.32) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

RB has been the topic of several other reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 7,025 ($91.79) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Barclays set a GBX 6,450 ($84.28) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 6th. Liberum Capital raised their price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,400 ($96.69) to GBX 7,600 ($99.31) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 5,850 ($76.44) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 8,500 ($111.07) to GBX 8,800 ($114.99) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 6,999.47 ($91.46).

Get Reckitt Benckiser Group alerts:

Shares of RB opened at GBX 6,326 ($82.66) on Thursday. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 12 month low of GBX 5,562 ($72.68) and a 12 month high of GBX 8,110.43 ($105.98).

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers products for the treatment of analgesic and gastro-intestinal problems, sore throat, cough, pain, and flu, as well as wellness products in sexual wellbeing, footcare, vitamins, and supplements under the Durex, Gaviscon, Nurofen, Mucinex, Scholl/Amopé, and Strepsils brand names.

See Also: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.