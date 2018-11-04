Ubcoin Market Market Cap Reaches $1.34 Million (UBC)

Ubcoin Market (CURRENCY:UBC) traded 8.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 4th. During the last week, Ubcoin Market has traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar. Ubcoin Market has a total market cap of $1.34 million and $2,070.00 worth of Ubcoin Market was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ubcoin Market token can now be bought for about $0.0039 or 0.00000061 BTC on exchanges including COSS, IDEX and LATOKEN.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00004212 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00050347 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00057909 BTC.

ZPER (ZPR) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000055 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap (LCS) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001605 BTC.

FNKOS (FNKOS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000329 BTC.

ZMINE (ZMN) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000297 BTC.

AiLink Token (ALI) traded 23.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000013 BTC.

DOWCOIN (DOW) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004826 BTC.

Soniq (SONIQ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000416 BTC.

Ubcoin Market Token Profile

UBC is a token. Its launch date was March 12th, 2018. Ubcoin Market’s total supply is 633,837,701 tokens and its circulating supply is 342,272,358 tokens. Ubcoin Market’s official Twitter account is @ubcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ubcoin Market’s official message board is medium.com/@ubcoin . The official website for Ubcoin Market is ubcoin.io/en

Ubcoin Market Token Trading

Ubcoin Market can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, COSS and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubcoin Market directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubcoin Market should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ubcoin Market using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

