TWIST (TWIST) Market Capitalization Hits $0.00

TWIST (CURRENCY:TWIST) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 4th. TWIST has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $1,038.00 worth of TWIST was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TWIST coin can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, TWIST has traded 17.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.62 or 0.02540346 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00010751 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00010650 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000472 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003686 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002465 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000706 BTC.

PinkCoin (PINK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000081 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00001073 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000029 BTC.

TWIST Coin Profile

TWIST is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. TWIST’s total supply is 214,926,697 coins. TWIST’s official website is twist.network . TWIST’s official Twitter account is @twist_project and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling TWIST

TWIST can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TWIST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TWIST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TWIST using one of the exchanges listed above.

