Tupperware Brands Co. (TUP) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.34 Per Share

Analysts expect Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) to announce earnings per share of $1.34 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Tupperware Brands’ earnings. Tupperware Brands posted earnings per share of $1.59 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Tupperware Brands will report full-year earnings of $4.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.17 to $4.32. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.34 to $4.39. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Tupperware Brands.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $485.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.65 million. Tupperware Brands had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 147.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tupperware Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley set a $40.00 target price on shares of Tupperware Brands and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Tupperware Brands from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Tupperware Brands from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Tupperware Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

NYSE:TUP opened at $38.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.07. Tupperware Brands has a 12-month low of $29.82 and a 12-month high of $66.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.08%. Tupperware Brands’s payout ratio is currently 56.20%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $421,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 10,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 2,506 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 285.7% during the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 29,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 9,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 510,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,056,000 after acquiring an additional 205,715 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

About Tupperware Brands

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of various products across a range of brands and categories in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, North America, and South America. The company engages in the manufacture and sale of design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

Earnings History and Estimates for Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP)

