TTM Technologies (TTMI) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Strong Sell”

ValuEngine lowered shares of TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Thursday.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on TTMI. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on TTM Technologies from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered TTM Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. BidaskClub raised TTM Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Macquarie assumed coverage on TTM Technologies in a report on Monday, October 8th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Cross Research lowered TTM Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TTM Technologies presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.40.
NASDAQ:TTMI opened at $12.92 on Thursday. TTM Technologies has a 52-week low of $11.24 and a 52-week high of $19.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 2.25.
In other news, insider William Kent Hardwick sold 3,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total value of $58,904.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $850,893.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tai Keung Chung sold 23,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total value of $441,220.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $951,747.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in shares of TTM Technologies in the first quarter worth about $256,000. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 22,508.5% in the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 21,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 21,158 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of TTM Technologies in the first quarter worth about $343,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TTM Technologies in the third quarter worth about $343,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of TTM Technologies in the second quarter worth about $347,000.
About TTM Technologies
TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates through two segments, PCB and E-M Solutions. The company offers a range of PCBs and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, high density interconnect PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, and IC substrates.
