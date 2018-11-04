TTM Technologies (TTMI) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Strong Sell”

ValuEngine lowered shares of TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Thursday.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TTMI. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on TTM Technologies from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered TTM Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. BidaskClub raised TTM Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Macquarie assumed coverage on TTM Technologies in a report on Monday, October 8th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Cross Research lowered TTM Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TTM Technologies presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.40.

Get TTM Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ:TTMI opened at $12.92 on Thursday. TTM Technologies has a 52-week low of $11.24 and a 52-week high of $19.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 2.25.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 15.55% and a net margin of 5.92%. The business had revenue of $755.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. TTM Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that TTM Technologies will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider William Kent Hardwick sold 3,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total value of $58,904.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $850,893.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tai Keung Chung sold 23,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total value of $441,220.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $951,747.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in shares of TTM Technologies in the first quarter worth about $256,000. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 22,508.5% in the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 21,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 21,158 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of TTM Technologies in the first quarter worth about $343,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TTM Technologies in the third quarter worth about $343,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of TTM Technologies in the second quarter worth about $347,000.

About TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates through two segments, PCB and E-M Solutions. The company offers a range of PCBs and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, high density interconnect PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, and IC substrates.

Featured Story: What does RSI mean?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for TTM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.