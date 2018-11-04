TSR (TSRI) vs. Modsys International (MDSYF) Financial Review

TSR (NASDAQ:TSRI) and Modsys International (OTCMKTS:MDSYF) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares TSR and Modsys International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TSR 0.59% 4.67% 2.95% Modsys International N/A N/A N/A

TSR has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Modsys International has a beta of 0.4, meaning that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TSR and Modsys International’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TSR $64.99 million 0.17 $480,000.00 N/A N/A Modsys International $10.98 million 2.34 -$12.18 million N/A N/A

TSR has higher revenue and earnings than Modsys International.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for TSR and Modsys International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TSR 0 0 0 0 N/A Modsys International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.4% of TSR shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of TSR shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 30.8% of Modsys International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

TSR beats Modsys International on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

TSR Company Profile

TSR, Inc. provides contract computer programming services in the New York metropolitan area, New England, and the Mid-Atlantic region. It offers technical computer personnel to supplement the in-house information technology capabilities of its customers in the areas of .net and java application development, android and IOS mobile application platform development, project management, IT security, cloud development and architecture, UI design and development, network infrastructure and support, and database development and administration, as well as provides business analysts. The company primarily serves vendor management companies, as well as customers in the financial services business. TSR, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is based in Hauppauge, New York.

Modsys International Company Profile

ModSys International Ltd. develops and markets enterprise legacy information technology (IT) modernization solutions and services worldwide. Its technologies and services allow businesses to migrate from their legacy mainframe and distributed IT infrastructures to modern environments and programming languages. The company's activities include the conversion of legacy mainframe applications written in COBOL, CA GEN, Natural, and PL/1 to Java and C# code; conversion of legacy databases, such as IDMS, ADABAS, VSAM, IMS, and ICL to SQL Server, Oracle, and DB2 environments; and selling data mirroring software that allows companies to integrate legacy databases with modern relational databases on a routine/ongoing basis enabling data share across an organization without migration. It also provides professional services comprising project management of migrations, understanding and mapping of the applications, testing, remediation, and ongoing monitoring and management of the environments. ModSys International Ltd. offers its modernization solutions directly to customers, as well as through its strategic partners, including system integrators and other software vendors. The company was formerly known as BluePhoenix Solutions Ltd. and changed its name to ModSys International Ltd. in January 2015. ModSys International Ltd. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

