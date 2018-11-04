Truckcoin (TRK) Price Reaches $0.0010 on Major Exchanges

Truckcoin (CURRENCY:TRK) traded 15.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 4th. One Truckcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Truckcoin has traded down 4.2% against the US dollar. Truckcoin has a market cap of $209,017.00 and $25.00 worth of Truckcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Truckcoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $158.24 or 0.02484825 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00009682 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000504 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00009793 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003708 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002433 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000646 BTC.

PinkCoin (PINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000078 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000030 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000876 BTC.

About Truckcoin

TRK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 29th, 2014. Truckcoin’s total supply is 218,810,264 coins. Truckcoin’s official website is truckcoin.net . Truckcoin’s official Twitter account is @truckcoin_v2 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Truckcoin

Truckcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Truckcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Truckcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Truckcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Truckcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Truckcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.