Tronox Ltd (TROX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Tronox Ltd (OTCMKTS:TROX) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.89.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TROX shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Tronox from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Alembic Global Advisors set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Tronox and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tronox from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Tronox to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Tronox in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of TROX stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,382,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,365,678. Tronox has a 1-year low of $10.75 and a 1-year high of $28.40.

Tronox (OTCMKTS:TROX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $492.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.24 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS.

In related news, Director Gregory Daniel Blue sold 10,000 shares of Tronox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total value of $156,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 69,795 shares in the company, valued at $1,092,989.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TROX. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tronox in the third quarter worth approximately $121,000. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Tronox during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tronox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $256,000. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tronox by 62.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. now owns 23,392 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 8,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Tronox by 215.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 33,975 shares during the last quarter.

Tronox Company Profile

Tronox Limited is engaged in production and marketing of titanium bearing mineral sands and titanium dioxide pigment (TiO2). The Company’s TiO2 products are critical components of everyday applications, such as coatings, plastics, paper and other applications. The Company’s mineral sands business consists primarily of two product streams: titanium feedstock and zircon.

