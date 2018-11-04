Tripadvisor (TRIP) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on TRIP. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Tripadvisor to $54.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Barclays raised shares of Tripadvisor from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $49.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Tripadvisor from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Cowen reissued a hold rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Tripadvisor in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.33.

NASDAQ:TRIP opened at $53.63 on Thursday. Tripadvisor has a 12 month low of $29.50 and a 12 month high of $62.36. The company has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 124.72, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.48.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The travel company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.16. Tripadvisor had a negative net margin of 1.40% and a positive return on equity of 4.36%. The company had revenue of $433.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tripadvisor will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Noel Bertram Watson sold 726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.71, for a total transaction of $38,993.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Tripadvisor by 10,215.8% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Tripadvisor during the second quarter worth $133,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Tripadvisor by 72.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,728 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. boosted its stake in Tripadvisor by 200.0% during the second quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 3,000 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in Tripadvisor during the second quarter worth $175,000. 89.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tripadvisor Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. The company operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. Its travel platform aggregates reviews and opinions of members about destinations, accommodations, activities and attractions, and restaurants, which enables users to research and plan their travel experiences, as well as book hotels, flights, cruises, vacation rentals, tours, activities and attractions, and restaurant reservations on its site or mobile app, or on the site or app of travel partner sites.

