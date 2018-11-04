Travelzoo (TZOO) Major Shareholder Sells $1,525,200.00 in Stock

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 205,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.44, for a total transaction of $1,525,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Azzurro Capital Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 26th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 50,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.65, for a total transaction of $382,500.00.

On Wednesday, October 24th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 20,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total transaction of $161,600.00.

On Monday, October 29th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 170,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.70, for a total transaction of $1,309,000.00.

On Thursday, August 30th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 15,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total transaction of $187,050.00.

On Monday, August 20th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 9,141 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.15, for a total transaction of $120,204.15.

TZOO stock opened at $8.79 on Friday. Travelzoo has a twelve month low of $5.75 and a twelve month high of $21.15. The firm has a market cap of $107.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.81 and a beta of 1.21.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). Travelzoo had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The firm had revenue of $25.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 6.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 568,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,713,000 after purchasing an additional 32,996 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Travelzoo by 90.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 485,120 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,295,000 after acquiring an additional 230,422 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Travelzoo by 14.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 318,704 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,450,000 after acquiring an additional 39,110 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Travelzoo by 42.4% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 192,651 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 57,356 shares during the period. Finally, Caption Management LLC purchased a new stake in Travelzoo in the second quarter worth about $2,984,000. 32.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Travelzoo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th.

Travelzoo Company Profile

Travelzoo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. The company's publications and products include Travelzoo Websites; Travelzoo iPhone and Android applications; Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter; and Newsflash email alert service.

