TRANSAT AT (TRZ) Price Target Cut to C$7.00

TRANSAT AT (TSE:TRZ) had its target price lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research note issued on Friday. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.71% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Laurentian dropped their price target on shares of TRANSAT AT from C$12.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of TRANSAT AT from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. TD Securities lowered shares of TRANSAT AT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$11.50 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered shares of TRANSAT AT from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$13.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$10.81.

TSE:TRZ opened at C$6.56 on Friday. TRANSAT AT has a 12 month low of C$6.02 and a 12 month high of C$11.82.

TRANSAT AT (TSE:TRZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 12th. The company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.37 by C($0.45). The firm had revenue of C$696.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$804.00 million.

About TRANSAT AT

Transat A.T. Inc operates as an integrated tour operator in the Americas, Europe, and the Middle East. It develops and markets holiday travel services in package and air-only formats; and offers vacation packages, hotel stays, and air travel to 60 destinations in 26 countries. The company also operates as an outgoing and incoming tour operator by bundling services bought in Canada and abroad, and reselling them in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and 10 European countries directly or through intermediaries.

