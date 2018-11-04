Traders Sell Shares of Honeywell International (HON) on Strength (HON)

Investors sold shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) on strength during trading hours on Friday. $115.73 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $163.05 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $47.32 million out of the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Honeywell International had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. Honeywell International traded up $1.03 for the day and closed at $145.48

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HON shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $191.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “$153.70” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “$153.70” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “$153.70” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Friday, August 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $166.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.90.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $107.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.04.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 19th. The conglomerate reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $10.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.75 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 33.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 41.91%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.9% during the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 119,844 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $19,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. BP PLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 7.2% during the third quarter. BP PLC now owns 92,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $15,340,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 76.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,559,164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $259,445,000 after purchasing an additional 674,377 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 10.2% during the third quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 22,102 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,678,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 16.2% during the third quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 9,597 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. 75.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honeywell International Company Profile (NYSE:HON)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace; Home and Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. The Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircraft and vehicles that it sells to original equipment manufacturers and other customers in various markets, including air transport, regional, business and general aviation aircraft, airlines, aircraft operators, defense and space contractors, and automotive and truck manufacturers.

Featured Article: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.