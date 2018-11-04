Traders Sell Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP) on Strength (KDP)

Traders sold shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) on strength during trading on Friday. $19.85 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $45.47 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $25.62 million out of the stock. Of all companies tracked, Keurig Dr Pepper had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. Keurig Dr Pepper traded up $0.13 for the day and closed at $26.65

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KDP shares. Bank of America set a $30.00 target price on Keurig Dr Pepper and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie set a $24.00 target price on Keurig Dr Pepper and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Keurig Dr Pepper presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.38.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $37.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.87, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $1.01. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 39.52% and a net margin of 15.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 5th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.22%.

In other news, Director Robert S. Singer acquired 10,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.75 per share, for a total transaction of $237,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Maria A. Sceppaguercio-Gever acquired 42,498 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.53 per share, for a total transaction of $999,977.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 185,270 shares of company stock worth $4,338,850 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BP PLC bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 3rd quarter valued at about $510,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,243,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 3rd quarter valued at about $286,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 3rd quarter valued at about $20,167,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

About Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc engages in the brewing system and specialty coffee businesses in the United States and Canada. The company sources, produces, and sells coffee, hot cocoa, teas, and other beverages in K-Cup, Vue, Rivo, K-Carafe, and K-Mug pods brands; coffee in traditional packaging, including bags and fractional packs; and other specialty beverages in pods.

Featured Article: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.