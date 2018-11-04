Traceability Chain (TAC) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $225,320.00

Traceability Chain (CURRENCY:TAC) traded up 9.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 4th. Traceability Chain has a market cap of $762,365.00 and $225,320.00 worth of Traceability Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Traceability Chain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0046 or 0.00000071 BTC on major exchanges including LBank, FCoin and BCEX. During the last seven days, Traceability Chain has traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00004231 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00048716 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00058042 BTC.

ZPER (ZPR) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000055 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap (LCS) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001583 BTC.

FNKOS (FNKOS) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000330 BTC.

ZMINE (ZMN) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000297 BTC.

DOWCOIN (DOW) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004840 BTC.

Ubcoin Market (UBC) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000061 BTC.

AiLink Token (ALI) traded 25.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Traceability Chain Token Profile

Traceability Chain (TAC) is a token. Traceability Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 166,230,260 tokens. Traceability Chain’s official message board is blog.tacchain.cn . Traceability Chain’s official website is tacchain.cn . Traceability Chain’s official Twitter account is @TraceabilityCh1

Traceability Chain Token Trading

Traceability Chain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BCEX, FCoin and LBank. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Traceability Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Traceability Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Traceability Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

