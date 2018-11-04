Townsquare Media (TSQ) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 6th. Analysts expect Townsquare Media to post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter.

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.09. Townsquare Media had a positive return on equity of 7.07% and a negative net margin of 7.70%. The company had revenue of $119.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.56 million. On average, analysts expect Townsquare Media to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Townsquare Media alerts:

Shares of TSQ stock opened at $7.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Townsquare Media has a 52-week low of $6.03 and a 52-week high of $10.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.02 million, a P/E ratio of 9.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 27th will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 26th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Townsquare Media’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.54%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TSQ. ValuEngine downgraded Townsquare Media from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Townsquare Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Noble Financial set a $11.00 price objective on Townsquare Media and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Townsquare Media presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.80.

Townsquare Media Company Profile

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a radio, digital media, entertainment, and digital marketing solutions company in small and mid-sized markets. It operates through two segments, Local Marketing Solutions and Entertainment. The Local Marketing Solutions segment provides broadcast and digital solutions to advertisers and businesses through its radio stations, Websites, radio stations' online streams, and mobile applications.

Further Reading: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Townsquare Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Townsquare Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.