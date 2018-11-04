Tokenomy (TEN) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.71 Million

Tokenomy (CURRENCY:TEN) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 4th. One Tokenomy token can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00002395 BTC on major exchanges including Tokenomy, LBank, LATOKEN and Indodax. During the last seven days, Tokenomy has traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Tokenomy has a market cap of $30.83 million and $1.71 million worth of Tokenomy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00007190 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003760 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015415 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.69 or 0.00150493 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.51 or 0.00256465 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $663.17 or 0.10304258 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00012212 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Tokenomy Token Profile

Tokenomy’s genesis date was January 8th, 2018. Tokenomy’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. Tokenomy’s official website is www.tokenomy.com . Tokenomy’s official message board is medium.com/@tokenomy . Tokenomy’s official Twitter account is @TokenomyCom and its Facebook page is accessible here

Tokenomy Token Trading

Tokenomy can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Indodax, Tokenomy, LBank, CoinBene and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokenomy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tokenomy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tokenomy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

