TJX Companies Inc Expected to Earn FY2019 Earnings of $4.95 Per Share (TJX)

TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) – Equities researchers at Northcoast Research upped their FY2019 EPS estimates for TJX Companies in a research note issued on Thursday, November 1st. Northcoast Research analyst T. Vierengel now forecasts that the apparel and home fashions retailer will earn $4.95 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.94.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.12. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 58.66%. The company had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis.

TJX has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen set a $125.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.12.

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $109.49 on Friday. TJX Companies has a 1 year low of $66.44 and a 1 year high of $113.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $67.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.65.

TJX Companies shares are set to split on the morning of Monday, November 5th. The 2-1 split was announced on Monday, September 17th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, November 6th.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.61%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in TJX Companies by 280.2% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,114 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. City Holding Co. bought a new position in TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in TJX Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, accent furniture, lamps, rugs, wall décor, decorative accessories, giftware, lighting, soft home, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry; and other merchandise.

