Tivity Health (TVTY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 5th. Analysts expect Tivity Health to post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53. The business had revenue of $151.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.98 million. Tivity Health had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 28.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Tivity Health to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Tivity Health alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TVTY opened at $34.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.82. Tivity Health has a 52 week low of $29.95 and a 52 week high of $48.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Tivity Health in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tivity Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tivity Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Tivity Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

Tivity Health Company Profile

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health improvement programs in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage, Medicare supplement, and group retiree plans; and Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans and employers.

Featured Article: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Tivity Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tivity Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.