Titcoin Price Tops $0.0016 on Major Exchanges (TIT)

Titcoin (CURRENCY:TIT) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 4th. One Titcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. Titcoin has a market capitalization of $79,441.00 and approximately $29.00 worth of Titcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Titcoin has traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,356.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $542.92 or 0.08525346 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00012348 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.83 or 0.00829632 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006509 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00050647 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00008706 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded up 51.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000782 BTC.

ATBCoin (ATB) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000596 BTC.

Titcoin Profile

Titcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 21st, 2014. Titcoin’s total supply is 49,898,202 coins. Titcoin’s official Twitter account is @OfficialTitcoin . The official website for Titcoin is www.joy-toilet.com/titcoin

Buying and Selling Titcoin

Titcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Titcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Titcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

