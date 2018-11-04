Thingschain (TIC) Trading Down 28.4% This Week

Thingschain (CURRENCY:TIC) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 4th. One Thingschain token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX and Hotbit. Thingschain has a market cap of $2.40 million and approximately $1.74 million worth of Thingschain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Thingschain has traded 28.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Thingschain alerts:

Nectar (NEC) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00006743 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00027438 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00327301 BTC.

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Consensus (SEN) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000067 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0886 or 0.00001392 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00001312 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Thingschain Profile

Thingschain (TIC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Thingschain’s total supply is 26,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,445,000,000 tokens. Thingschain’s official Twitter account is @Things_chain . Thingschain’s official website is thingschain.network . The official message board for Thingschain is medium.com/@thingschain

Thingschain Token Trading

Thingschain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and IDAX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thingschain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thingschain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Thingschain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Thingschain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Thingschain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.