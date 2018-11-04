TheStreet Lowers NCS Multistage (NCSM) to D+

TheStreet cut shares of NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of NCS Multistage in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NCS Multistage from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of NCS Multistage from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NCS Multistage from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. NCS Multistage has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.86.

NASDAQ NCSM opened at $12.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.74. NCS Multistage has a 52-week low of $10.48 and a 52-week high of $22.31. The company has a market cap of $547.44 million, a PE ratio of 55.41 and a beta of 2.14.

NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). NCS Multistage had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 2.80%. The business had revenue of $43.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.65 million. On average, equities analysts predict that NCS Multistage will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NCS Multistage news, CAO Wade Bitter sold 12,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.27, for a total value of $207,442.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,650 shares of company stock valued at $222,083. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Viking Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in NCS Multistage in the third quarter valued at approximately $165,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in NCS Multistage by 54.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 4,322 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in NCS Multistage in the first quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NCS Multistage in the second quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its stake in NCS Multistage by 40.2% in the second quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 36,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 10,328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc provides engineered products and support services for oil and natural gas well completions and field development strategies in the United States and internationally. The company's products include casing-installed sliding sleeves, downhole frac isolation assemblies, sand jet perforating products, spotfrac systems, ballshift sliding sleeves, airlock casing buoyancy systems, liner hanger systems, and spectrum tracer services.

