THERAPIX BIOSCI/S (TRPX) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of THERAPIX BIOSCI/S (NASDAQ:TRPX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Shares of TRPX opened at $6.70 on Wednesday. THERAPIX BIOSCI/S has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $7.69. The company has a market cap of $23.43 million, a P/E ratio of 3.13 and a beta of -1.90.

Get THERAPIX BIOSCI/S alerts:

THERAPIX BIOSCI/S (NASDAQ:TRPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.24.

Therapix Biosciences Ltd., a specialty clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops drugs based on cannabinoid molecules. Its drug development programs include THX-110 for the treatment of Tourette syndrome, Obstructive Sleep Apnea, and pain; THX-130 for the treatment of Mild Cognitive Impairment and Traumatic Brain Injury; THX-150 for the treatment of infectious diseases; and THX-160 for the treatment of pain.

See Also: Bond

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for THERAPIX BIOSCI/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THERAPIX BIOSCI/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.