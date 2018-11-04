TheCreed Price Reaches $0.0004 on Top Exchanges (TCR)

TheCreed (CURRENCY:TCR) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. During the last seven days, TheCreed has traded 14.5% lower against the US dollar. TheCreed has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $0.00 worth of TheCreed was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TheCreed coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.27 or 0.02536793 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.26 or 0.00621716 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00018353 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00027515 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00024240 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000044 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00021072 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00010360 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00014932 BTC.

About TheCreed

TheCreed (TCR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the QuBit hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 7th, 2016. The official website for TheCreed is thecreed.tech . TheCreed’s official Twitter account is @TheCreed_Crypto

TheCreed Coin Trading

TheCreed can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TheCreed directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TheCreed should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TheCreed using one of the exchanges listed above.

