The Carlyle Group (CG) PT Set at $34.00 by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer set a $34.00 target price on The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CG. BidaskClub lowered shares of The Carlyle Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of The Carlyle Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Carlyle Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.00.

CG stock traded down $0.61 on Wednesday, hitting $20.26. 525,831 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 772,120. The Carlyle Group has a twelve month low of $18.06 and a twelve month high of $25.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.65.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.24). The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 5.47%. The company had revenue of $679.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.04 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 13th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 9th. This is an increase from The Carlyle Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.29%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is 25.36%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CG. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 273,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,817,000 after buying an additional 2,456 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 31,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 2,615 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO lifted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 164,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,504,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 30,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lifted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 80,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,709,000 after buying an additional 4,181 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.45% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group L.P. is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

