Texas Permanent School Fund Has $2.58 Million Holdings in Molson Coors Brewing Co (TAP)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,137 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Molson Coors Brewing were worth $2,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Molson Coors Brewing by 9.9% during the second quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Molson Coors Brewing by 3.8% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after buying an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Molson Coors Brewing by 13.2% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Global X Management Co LLC lifted its stake in Molson Coors Brewing by 8.9% during the second quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 10,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Molson Coors Brewing by 2.2% during the second quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 43,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after buying an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. 76.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Krishnan Anand sold 2,595 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.42, for a total value of $159,384.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,578 shares in the company, valued at $3,045,080.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

TAP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Molson Coors Brewing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Molson Coors Brewing from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Molson Coors Brewing from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Molson Coors Brewing from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Molson Coors Brewing from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.36.

NYSE TAP opened at $63.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.56. Molson Coors Brewing Co has a 52-week low of $55.52 and a 52-week high of $85.86.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.25. Molson Coors Brewing had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 7.58%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Molson Coors Brewing Co will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures and sells beer and other beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It sells various products under the Coors Light, Miller Lite, Coors Banquet, the Blue Moon Brewing Company brands, the Jacob Leinenkugel Brewing Company brands, Keystone, Icehouse, Mickey's, Miller 64, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Hamm's, Olde English 800, Steel Reserve, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Redd's, the Henry's Hard Soda, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

