Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) Shares Sold by Wealthstar Advisors LLC

Wealthstar Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 871 shares during the period. Texas Instruments makes up approximately 2.2% of Wealthstar Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Wealthstar Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of The West increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of The West now owns 10,401 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 5,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 64,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,071,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC now owns 96,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,657,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Martin S. Craighead purchased 10,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $91.70 per share, with a total value of $999,530.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,270. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kyle M. Flessner sold 16,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $1,512,272.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,067,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TXN opened at $95.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $92.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 3.09. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $87.90 and a 12 month high of $120.75.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 50.03% and a net margin of 29.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 20th that allows the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 11.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 30th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.96%.

TXN has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Texas Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.11.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

