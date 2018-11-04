Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (TEVA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) will report $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the highest is $0.57. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries reported earnings of $0.93 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 43%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will report full-year earnings of $2.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.71 to $3.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $3.10. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Teva Pharmaceutical Industries.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.11. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 54.67% and a positive return on equity of 21.69%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’s revenue was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis.

TEVA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, September 7th. Leerink Swann upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, October 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.26.

In related news, VP Richard Daniell sold 2,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.69, for a total value of $58,940.72. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,488 shares in the company, valued at $58,940.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Deborah A. Griffin sold 2,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total transaction of $56,334.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,334.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,350 shares of company stock worth $239,430. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TEVA. PointState Capital LP purchased a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $161,826,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $90,746,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 348.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,036,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135,900 shares during the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC purchased a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $64,484,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 116.1% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,354,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.73% of the company’s stock.

TEVA traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,391,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,241,511. The stock has a market cap of $22.97 billion, a PE ratio of 5.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.03. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 1 year low of $10.91 and a 1 year high of $25.96.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

