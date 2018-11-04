Tesla Inc (TSLA) Position Trimmed by Regentatlantic Capital LLC

Regentatlantic Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 834 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Tesla by 3.1% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 13,171,801 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,517,269,000 after buying an additional 395,727 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Tesla by 33.6% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,332,187 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,485,724,000 after buying an additional 1,089,377 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD raised its position in Tesla by 7.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 581,589 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $153,987,000 after buying an additional 40,618 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its position in Tesla by 6.5% during the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 547,877 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $145,061,000 after buying an additional 33,512 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Tesla by 26.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 500,508 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $171,649,000 after purchasing an additional 103,468 shares in the last quarter. 62.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Elon Musk purchased 29,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $334.98 per share, for a total transaction of $9,997,143.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 1,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total value of $573,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 150,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,963,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Tesla from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating and issued a $308.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $318.58.

TSLA opened at $346.41 on Friday. Tesla Inc has a 52-week low of $244.59 and a 52-week high of $387.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.77) by $4.67. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 billion. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 34.62% and a negative net margin of 10.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla Inc will post -5.09 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The firm operates through Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage segments.

