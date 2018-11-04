Terracoin Hits One Day Trading Volume of $3,827.00 (TRC)

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 4th. Terracoin has a market cap of $868,895.00 and $3,827.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Terracoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0379 or 0.00000595 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi and C-CEX. During the last seven days, Terracoin has traded down 1.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,355.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $544.56 or 0.08551156 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00012393 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.36 or 0.00837949 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006424 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00049764 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00008625 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded up 51.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000782 BTC.

ATBCoin (ATB) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Zetacoin (ZET) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000024 BTC.

About Terracoin

Terracoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Terracoin is www.terracoin.io . Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here

Terracoin Coin Trading

Terracoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia, C-CEX and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terracoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terracoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

