Tenet Healthcare (THC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 5th. Analysts expect Tenet Healthcare to post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Tenet Healthcare has set its Q3 guidance at $0.10-0.24 EPS and its FY18 guidance at $1.54-1.88 EPS.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a negative net margin of 2.51% and a positive return on equity of 38.91%. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Tenet Healthcare to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

THC opened at $27.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.54, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.87. Tenet Healthcare has a 1-year low of $12.45 and a 1-year high of $39.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.66, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Mizuho set a $36.00 price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.80.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. It operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The company's general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

