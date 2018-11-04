Tempur Sealy International’s (TPX) “Sell” Rating Reaffirmed at Loop Capital

Loop Capital restated their sell rating on shares of Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) in a research note published on Thursday morning.

TPX has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine raised Tempur Sealy International from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Wedbush set a $65.00 target price on Tempur Sealy International and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tempur Sealy International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. UBS Group raised Tempur Sealy International from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.13.

Shares of Tempur Sealy International stock traded up $3.68 on Thursday, hitting $50.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,555,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 999,080. Tempur Sealy International has a 52-week low of $41.10 and a 52-week high of $65.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.72.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.16). Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 97.08%. The firm had revenue of $729.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $744.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Lourd Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 409,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,681,000 after acquiring an additional 31,999 shares during the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,749,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 15,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products. The company operates through two segments, North America and International. It provides mattresses, foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows and other accessories under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, and Stearns & Foster brands.

