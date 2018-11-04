Telefonica (TEF) Given a €10.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €10.00 ($11.63) price target on Telefonica (BME:TEF) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cfra set a €7.00 ($8.14) target price on Telefonica and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.50 ($9.88) target price on Telefonica and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.30 ($8.49) target price on Telefonica and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €6.40 ($7.44) target price on Telefonica and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays set a €9.50 ($11.05) target price on Telefonica and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €8.55 ($9.94).

Get Telefonica alerts:

BME:TEF opened at €8.20 ($9.53) on Wednesday. Telefonica has a 12 month low of €7.45 ($8.66) and a 12 month high of €10.63 ($12.36).

Telefónica, SA provides mobile and fixed communication services primarily in the European Union and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Telefonica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefonica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.