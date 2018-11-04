Telefonica Deutschland (O2D) Given a €3.80 Price Target at HSBC

HSBC set a €3.80 ($4.42) price objective on Telefonica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on O2D. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €4.60 ($5.35) price target on shares of Telefonica Deutschland and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. DZ Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of Telefonica Deutschland in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €4.00 ($4.65) price target on shares of Telefonica Deutschland and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. equinet set a €3.40 ($3.95) price target on shares of Telefonica Deutschland and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group set a €4.55 ($5.29) price target on shares of Telefonica Deutschland and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €3.99 ($4.64).

Shares of ETR O2D opened at €3.39 ($3.94) on Thursday. Telefonica Deutschland has a one year low of €3.67 ($4.27) and a one year high of €4.87 ($5.66).

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG provides telecommunication and connectivity solutions to private and business customers in Germany. The company offers voice, data, and value added services in mobile and fixed line networks; and access to infrastructure and services for its wholesale partners. It also provides Unbundled Local Loop services, including fixed line telephony and high speed Internet; and digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things and data analytics.

