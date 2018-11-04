Telecom Italia (TI.A) vs. Boingo Wireless (WIFI) Head to Head Contrast

Telecom Italia (NYSE:TI.A) and Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Telecom Italia pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Boingo Wireless does not pay a dividend.

This table compares Telecom Italia and Boingo Wireless’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Telecom Italia $23.00 billion 0.14 $1.27 billion N/A N/A Boingo Wireless $204.37 million 5.15 -$19.36 million ($0.49) -50.80

Telecom Italia has higher revenue and earnings than Boingo Wireless.

Profitability

This table compares Telecom Italia and Boingo Wireless’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Telecom Italia N/A N/A N/A Boingo Wireless -1.10% -2.58% -0.69%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.9% of Telecom Italia shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.6% of Boingo Wireless shares are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of Boingo Wireless shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Telecom Italia has a beta of 0.45, indicating that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Boingo Wireless has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Telecom Italia and Boingo Wireless, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Telecom Italia 0 0 0 0 N/A Boingo Wireless 0 0 9 0 3.00

Boingo Wireless has a consensus target price of $37.14, suggesting a potential upside of 49.23%. Given Boingo Wireless’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Boingo Wireless is more favorable than Telecom Italia.

About Telecom Italia

Telecom Italia SpA engages in the provision of telecommunication and Internet services, digital contents, and cloud services. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations. The Domestic segment includes operations in Italian voice and data operations on fixed and mobile networks for retail and wholesale customers; the international wholesale through Telecom Italia Sparkle; and products and services for information technology through the Olivetti group. The Brazil segment includes mobile and fixed telecommunications operations in Brazil. The Other Operations segment includes finance companies and other minor companies not strictly related to the core business. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Rome, Italy.

About Boingo Wireless

Boingo Wireless, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices. It designs, builds, monitors, and maintains distributed antenna systems (DAS), Wi-Fi, and small cell networks at managed and operated hotspot locations, such as airports, transportation hubs, stadiums, arenas, military bases, universities, convention centers, and office campuses in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia; and offers software applications and solutions to access its Wi-Fi network of approximately 1.5 million hotspots. The company also provides Internet protocol television services for military servicemen and women living in the barracks of the United States army, air force, and marine bases; and enables individuals to purchase Internet access at its managed and operated hotspots and select partner locations through month-to-month subscription and single-use access plans. In addition, it offers access to DAS at certain of its managed and operated hotspot locations to telecom operator partners; and carrier offload services, Wi-Fi roaming and software services, and turn-key solutions to network operators, device manufacturers, technology companies, enterprise software and services companies, venue operators, and financial services companies, as well as provides display advertising, sponsored access, and promotional programs. The company was formerly known as Project Mammoth, Inc. and changed its name to Boingo Wireless, Inc. in October 2001. Boingo Wireless, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

