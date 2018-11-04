Tecnoglass (TGLS) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

TGLS has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Tecnoglass from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tecnoglass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Dougherty & Co upgraded shares of Tecnoglass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Tecnoglass from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.67.

NASDAQ TGLS opened at $7.82 on Friday. Tecnoglass has a 12 month low of $6.81 and a 12 month high of $10.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $289.67 million, a P/E ratio of 24.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.92.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $88.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.34 million. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 14.63%. Sell-side analysts predict that Tecnoglass will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tecnoglass news, Director Martha L. Byorum sold 8,000 shares of Tecnoglass stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.44, for a total transaction of $75,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $887,964.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 67.20% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tecnoglass stock. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA boosted its position in shares of Tecnoglass Inc (NASDAQ:TGLS) by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 734,667 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152,277 shares during the period. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA owned 2.08% of Tecnoglass worth $6,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 4.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tecnoglass Company Profile

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the global commercial and residential construction industries in North, Central, and South America. It offers soft coat, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass.

