Tecnoglass (TGLS) Lowered to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Tecnoglass from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Tecnoglass from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tecnoglass from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Dougherty & Co raised shares of Tecnoglass from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $12.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.67.

Shares of Tecnoglass stock opened at $7.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $289.67 million, a P/E ratio of 14.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.92. Tecnoglass has a twelve month low of $6.81 and a twelve month high of $10.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $88.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.34 million. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 14.63%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tecnoglass will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, October 26th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 25th. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio is presently 175.00%.

In related news, Director Martha L. Byorum sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.44, for a total value of $75,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,964.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 67.20% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tecnoglass stock. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA raised its holdings in Tecnoglass Inc (NASDAQ:TGLS) by 26.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 734,667 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 152,277 shares during the period. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA owned approximately 2.08% of Tecnoglass worth $6,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 4.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tecnoglass

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the global commercial and residential construction industries in North, Central, and South America. It offers soft coat, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass.

