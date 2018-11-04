Tdam USA Inc. Purchases 650 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (ECL)

Tdam USA Inc. increased its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 650 shares during the quarter. Tdam USA Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $8,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Ecolab by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 16,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Ecolab in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,888,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its stake in Ecolab by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 8,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Finally, Landmark Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,195,000. Institutional investors own 76.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ECL opened at $154.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.34. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.74 and a twelve month high of $159.92. The company has a market cap of $44.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.31, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.87.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 10.99%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Victoria Reich sold 6,700 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total transaction of $994,280.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,987 shares in the company, valued at $3,114,470.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 8,700 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.76, for a total value of $1,302,912.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,199,322.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,285 shares of company stock worth $15,825,260 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ECL. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Barclays boosted their target price on Ecolab from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Nomura boosted their target price on Ecolab from $146.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Ecolab from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.38.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services for customers worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, and Global Energy segments. The Global Industrial segment provides water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to large industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

