Tdam USA Inc. Grows Holdings in Allergan plc (AGN)

Tdam USA Inc. raised its stake in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56,791 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the quarter. Tdam USA Inc.’s holdings in Allergan were worth $10,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGN. Boltwood Capital Management grew its position in Allergan by 5.6% in the third quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 5,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC grew its position in Allergan by 1.8% in the second quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 15,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,830,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC grew its position in Allergan by 25.1% in the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust grew its position in Allergan by 9.4% in the second quarter. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Allergan by 34.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AGN opened at $163.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $55.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.31. Allergan plc has a 1 year low of $142.81 and a 1 year high of $197.00.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Allergan had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 8.44%. Allergan’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Allergan plc will post 16.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 9th. Allergan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.61%.

In related news, Director Christopher J. Coughlin purchased 10,000 shares of Allergan stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $190.64 per share, with a total value of $1,906,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph H. Boccuzi purchased 900 shares of Allergan stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $190.59 per share, with a total value of $171,531.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Allergan in a research report on Saturday, September 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Allergan from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $194.00 target price on shares of Allergan in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $213.00 target price on shares of Allergan and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $180.00 target price on shares of Allergan and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.18.

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. It operates through US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International segments. The company offers a portfolio of products for the central nervous system, eye care, medical aesthetics and dermatology, gastroenterology, women's health, urology, and anti-infective therapeutic categories.

