TD Securities Upgrades Genworth MI Canada (MIC) to Buy

TD Securities upgraded shares of Genworth MI Canada (TSE:MIC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. TD Securities currently has C$43.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$47.00.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. CIBC cut their target price on Genworth MI Canada from C$48.50 to C$45.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Genworth MI Canada from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on Genworth MI Canada from C$50.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a c$45.25 rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$47.00.
TSE MIC opened at C$43.24 on Wednesday. Genworth MI Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$38.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$46.75.
In other news, Director Cecilia Carbonelli sold 2,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.75, for a total value of C$110,643.75.
Genworth MI Canada Company Profile
