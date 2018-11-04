TD Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (OXY)

TD Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,003,365 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 163,513 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $246,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OXY. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1,541.0% in the second quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 7,584,578 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $634,716,000 after purchasing an additional 7,122,373 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 232.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,049,152 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $506,194,000 after acquiring an additional 4,230,065 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter worth approximately $241,052,000. Swedbank acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the third quarter worth approximately $112,990,000. Finally, Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 3,725.2% during the second quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 1,198,297 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $15,434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166,971 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OXY opened at $68.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $52.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.80. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.47 and a fifty-two week high of $87.67.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 15.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 7th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 350.56%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on OXY shares. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $101.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.06.

In related news, Director William R. Klesse purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $78.55 per share, with a total value of $392,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 77,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,123,993.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

